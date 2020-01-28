GLENDIVE — The Dawson Community College Buccaneers have had their basketball games rescheduled to 1 p.m. for the women, and 3 p.m. for the men to observe Glendive native Mike Person and the 49ers playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.
The Bucs' women's and men's coaches, Romeo Lagmay and Joe Peterson, will also be coaching against Bismarck State barefoot to help raise awareness for the millions of people globally that do not have adequate footwear.
This is the fourth year Dawson has teamed up the non-profit Samaritans's Feet to host the event.
Over 1.5 billion people are infected with soil-transmitted diseases according to press release.
Fans are encouraged to donate a new pair of shoes or money to Sunday's Bismarck State Game.
