GLENDIVE — It was payback time for the Dawson Community College men's basketball team on Wednesday.

Behind 20 points, six rebounds and two steals by Reggie Martin, the Bucs (16-2, 15-2) defeated Bismarck State College (6-8, 6-8) 96-66 in Mon-Dak action.

The win was satisfying for the Bucs, as the Mystics had defeated them 98-95 on a late 3-pointer on Feb. 18 in Bismarck, North Dakota.

"Tonight was a lot of fun. We felt a little slighted after our loss at their place and we really showed hunger and drive tonight. Our pressure really bothered them and created a lot of offense for us and we really crashed the boards which gave us a big advantage," Dawson coach Joe Peterson said in a school press release. "We had something to prove tonight and I think we proved it!"

DCC has now won six straight games and 24 straight home conference affairs.

DCC leads second-place North Dakota State College of Science (12-5, 12-5) with four games remaining in the regular season.

