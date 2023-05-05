GLENDIVE — Joe Mpoyo, an All-American guard for the Dawson Community College men's basketball team, has signed to continue his career at Southeastern Louisiana, an NCAA Division I program in the Southland Conference.

Mpoyo, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, helped guide the Buccaneers to a 24-8 record and a trip to the Region XIII championship game while earning NJCAA All-American honors and first-team Mon-Dak Athletic Conference honors. He averaged 16 points per game, which led the Buccaneers.

“I’m so excited for Joe," DCC coach Joe Peterson said. "He has worked so hard and come so far. He is a great example of a ‘Pound the Stone’ mentality. He puts in the time every day and keeps pounding the stone and it paid off. I’m excited he’s going to a good program like SLU. When I coached at Northwestern State, SLU was one of our big in-conference rivals. They have a good program that’s on the rise, a great coaching staff and good support. I have no doubt Joe will continue to improve and will make an impact there.”

Mpoyo, who played high school ball in Meridian, Idaho, made a league best 83 three-pointers on the season and also averaged 4.8 rebounds. SE Louisiana is located in Hammond, Louisiana.

"We are really excited about Joe joining the program," Ragin' Cajun coach Kiefer. "His size, athleticism and ability to make shots are what initially caught my eye, but his maturity and basketball IQ are what separated him from other prospects."