GLENDIVE — Dawson Community College's second Athletics Hall of Fame class was announced Tuesday.
The inductees: former women's basketball and soccer player Kaila Fowler-Clarke, former men's basketball player Gary Baumann, Dawson's first women's basketball coach Lois Steele and the 2001 baseball team.
The hall-of-famers will be honored at a banquet on Jan. 18 and during the Buccaneers' home men's basketball game the next day.
Fowler-Clarke played for DCC from 2001-03. In her basketball career, the guard averaged 24.5 points per game and holds several DCC women's basketball records, including career points (1,225), points in a season (763) and points in a game (53). The Great Falls native led the DCC softball team to two NJCAA World Series and earned an all-American honor in 2002 after breaking the school's then-record for batting average (.473).
Baumann was DCC's first NJCAA All-American selection in 1967, when he was the 13th-highest scorer in the nation. The guard averaged 24.3 points per game in his two-year career, set the school's single-season scoring record and broke the Mon-Dak Conference's single-game scoring record.
Steele coached from 1970-73 and helped the Buccaneers go undefeated in 1971-72.
The 2001 baseball team is the only one in DCC history to reach the NJCAA Division III World Series. The Buccaneers finished that season with a 33-16 record.
The hall of fame selections were made by a six-member committee comprised of former DCC coaches, athletes and current board members.
