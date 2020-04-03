GLENDIVE — Dawson Community College's Keenan O'Brien will make the next step of his baseball career at Corban University, DCC announced Friday.
O'Brien played first base as a freshman and was the Buccaneers' catcher this season, which was cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic. The native of Broomfield, Colorado, hit .252 with two home runs, 15 RBIs and 12 stolen bases in 2019. This year, as team captain, O'Brien hit .382 with a .488 on-base percentage and a team-high 10 RBIs in 34 at-bats.
Corban is located in Salem, Oregon, and competes in the NAIA's Cascade Collegiate Conference.
"I am very excited for the opportunity to move on and continue my baseball career," O'Brien said in a press release. "While I am ready and excited for the new adventures that are to come, I will always be grateful for my teammates, coaches and friends (at DCC) for all the memories that they have given me."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.