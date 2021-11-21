GLENDIVE — Bismarck State rallied from a 20-point deficit and snapped Dawson Community College's three-game winning streak with a 69-63 Mon-Dak Conference win Sunday afternoon.

DCC led 46-27 at halftime and was still up 10 entering the final 10 minutes before the Mystics closed on a 23-7 run. 

“I know Bismarck’s history, and they are a quality program," DCC coach Romeo Lagman Jr. said. "Those girls fight just as hard as we do. Our inexperience to hold a large lead was on full display tonight. Nothing was falling for us in the second half. What do you do? It’s college basketball. We won some of those, and tonight we did not. I’m confident the players will bounce back.”

Brianna Bergum led DCC with 20 points and Samantha Jenkins scored 14 points and a game high six steals. Hailee Brandon scored 10 points and grabbed five rebounds. Eva Kingston collected a team high 10 rebounds.

Dawson's next action is in Billings against Rocky Mountain College JV at 2 p.m. Monday.

