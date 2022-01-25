GLENDIVE — Dawson Community College's men's and women's basketball games will have a little extra flair as the Bucaneers' coaches will be taking off their shoes before tipoff.
Women's coach Romeo Lagmay Jr. and men's coach Joe Peterson will be coaching barefoot against Lake Region State College to help raise awareness of the millions of people throughout the world who don’t have proper footwear.
It's is the fifth year Dawson has partnered with Samaritan’s Feet to host the event. Samaritan’s Feet founder Manny Ohonme came to the U.S. to play basketball in the late 1980s at Lake Region State.
“Barefoot Coaching” is a movement that was started by Samaritan’s Feet in 2003. Since then, almost 7 million pairs of shoes have been distributed in over 75 countries and in over 325 U.S. cities, according to a Dawson CC press release.
Fans who bring a new pair of shoes or donate money at Sunday’s game will receive a free bag of popcorn and a ticket to a future game.
Game times Wednesday are 5:30 p.m. for the women and 7:30 p.m. for the men.
For more information about Samaritan’s Feet, visit www.samaritansfeet.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.