GLENDIVE — Dawson Community College's Kitawna Little Light will continue her college basketball career at Southwestern Assemblies of God University American Indian College, the Buccaneers announced Thursday.
SAGU American Indian College is located in Phoenix. Its athletic programs currently play in the National Christian College Athletic Association, but they will compete in the NAIA as an independent next year, according to DCC.
Little Light is a point guard who graduated from Plenty Coups, where she earned an all-state selection in 2018. She initially walked on to DCC's women's basketball program but is finishing her career on scholarship, per DCC. She averaged seven points and three rebounds per game as a freshman, four points and two boards this season and shot 33% from 3-point range for her career with the Buccaneers. She also played volleyball this past fall.
"My time here at DCC was quite the journey, but a journey that paid off for my future. I loved it here, and I am going to miss the community and staff that I've made a bond with," Little Light said in a press release. "But I am very excited to be able to continue my education and basketball career at AIC."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.