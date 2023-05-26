Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

GLENDIVE — Dawson Community College announced the hiring of Mark Weber as the women’s basketball coach in a news release on Friday afternoon.

Weber comes to Dawson from Angelina College in Lufkin, Texas, where he served as an assistant coach this past year, helping the Roadrunners to a 16-13 season overall and 9-7 record in conference. Weber worked under coach Byron Coleman, who earned his 300th win at Angelina this past February according to the DCC release.

Weber will succeed Rich Mullin, who was interim coach for the DCC women for the last six weeks of this past season. Romeo Lagmay Jr. had been the Bucs' coach for nine years before that. DCC finished 15-16 last season, including 13-9 in the Mon-Dak Conference.

Before coaching at Angelina, Weber was the head coach and athletics program manager at Grays Harbor College in Aberdeen, Washington, the DCC release stated. Prior to Grays Harbor, Weber was an assistant coach at Consumnes River College in Sacramento, California, for two years. Weber also coached at Lovett School in Atlanta for three years, winning two region championships and making it to the quarterfinals in the Georgia state playoffs.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to join the DCC family," Weber said in the DCC news release. "I’m excited to lead this great group of young women on the court, in the classroom and in the community.”

Weber’s playing career included two years at Macon College and two years at Augusta State University. He earned his bachelor’s degree in exercise science from Kennesaw State University and his master’s degree in sport management and athletic administration from Southern New Hampshire University.

“We are excited to add coach Weber to our athletic department," DCC athletic director Joe Peterson said in the release. "He is knowledgeable, intelligent and has good connections. He will provide good leadership for our women’s basketball program moving forward. I love his passion and enthusiasm for what he does and how he has hit the ground running.”