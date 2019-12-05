GLENDIVE — Dawson Community College hired Shaylee Hance as its rodeo coach.
"I am really excited to come home and help DCC grow a great rodeo program," Hance said in a press release issued Thursday. "I plan on building the team focusing on recruiting quality student-athletes that will create a good foundation for the future of our program, the college and our community."
Hance, a Circle native, is the fourth person to fill DCC's rodeo coach position since July. She replaces Jennifer Weeding, who took over for Ryan Vander Pluym as interim coach in September. Vander Pluym stepped down in August for personal reasons a few weeks after he was hired. He took the job after Kortney Diegel, who coached the Buccaneers for 13 years, stepped down.
Hance spent three years as an assistant coach at Central Wyoming College, which she also attended. She was a champion in goat tying at both Central Wyoming and Chadron State. She had a top-four finish at the 2013 College Rodeo National Finals and competed in several National High School Finals Rodeos when she was in Circle.
"Shaylee checks all of the boxes for what you want in a coach. She is knowledgeable, experienced, driven, passionate and has the necessary skills to recruit, coach, and promote the program," DCC athletic director Joe Peterson said in the press release. "I can't wait to see what she will do in the next few years."
