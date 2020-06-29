GLENDIVE — Dawson Community College has hired hired Josh Wentz and Tanner Wolff as the first coaches of its e-sports program.
Wentz is a Glendive native with an extensive background in e-sports and more than 15 years of competitive gaming experience under his belt. He started taking gaming seriously on Starcraft Brood War and Battlefield.
Since then, Wentz has achieved results in a variety of games, including World of Warcraft, Starcraft 2, Hearthstone and most recently playing in the Magic the Gathering Mythic Invitational Qualifiers in 2019 and 2020. He has been involved with building competitive teams and helping lead them to success.
Wentz attended school in Glendive and started completing computer and network certifications.
Wolff is from Billings and recently moved to Glendive. He has been involved with both traditional sports and electronic gaming throughout his life, and also played soccer at Rocky Mountain College.
Wolff is a certified Full Stack Web Developer, has built a number of his own PCs, worked in graphic and web design, and has been streaming on Twitch in his free time over the last three years. He believes that e-sports and gaming can have a positive impact on individuals and the community of Glendive.
The DCC esports team will compete in games such as Rocket League, Overwatch, Magic the Gathering, CS: GO and many more. The two new coaches are busy getting the program in place and recruiting students to be a part of the inaugural season at DCC.
Any potential students interested in competing can contact the coaches at jwentz@dawson.edu or twolff@dawson.edu.
