Dawson CC joins Miles in canceling remainder of spring sports schedules

GLENDIVE — Dawson Community College is canceling the remainder of its baseball, softball and track seasons, the school announced Tuesday.
Athletic director Joe Peterson said the school made the decision after receiving a directive from the National Junior College Athletic Association on Monday. Originally the NJCAA had suspended activities until April 3.
DCC's baseball team had played 13 of its 40 games and softball was seven games into its 40-game season. Softball had high expectations after winning 43 games a year ago and coming within a game of the NJCAA World Series. The Bucs returned most of that team and began the season ranked in the top 25.
The track and field team was scheduled for five meets during March and April.
The NJCAA has promised that no spring-sport student-athlete enrolled at a member college in 2020 will be charged a year of participation, so sophomores would be eligible to return or move on to a four-year college with an extra year of eligibility.
"It is disappointing for the players and coaches who put so much work into preparing for this spring season, but we understand it's in the best interest of the overall health for everyone involved and for the country," Peterson said in a release. "In times like this, we don't need to think selfishly, but instead need to focus on what's best for everyone. Athletics are an important part of our college and our community, but there are things that are more important and need to take precedence."
