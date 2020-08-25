GLENDIVE — All-state Geraldine-Highwood outside hitter Ellie Meeks has signed to play volleyball for Dawson Community College, Bucs coach Dina Fritz announced Tuesday.
Meeks also was all-conference for three years and is on the Under Armor All-American Watch List.
Meeks will be on the rodeo team at Dawson under coach Shaylee Hance as well.
"I chose to attend DCC and be a part of the Bucs volleyball team because of the great coaching staff and how team oriented they are. I also like the size of the college itself coming from a small Class C school," Meeks said.
Said Fritz: "Ellie is a well-rounded volleyball player. I am excited to have her on our team for this year. She will bring a great dynamic to our back row, but with the option for her to hit makes her an all around player."
