BEW TOWN, N.D. — The Dawson Community College men's basketball team shook off an early double-digit deficit and earned an 81-78 victory over Williston State on Saturday night in the semifinals of the Buster Gillis Tip-Off Classic.
Williston State built an 18-7 lead but Riley Spoonhunter poured in 13 of his 16 points in the first half and Kennedy Brown scored eight points to pull the Buccaneers 37-36 at the half.
The Tetons rebuilt the lead in the second half but the Bucs wouldn't go away.
"I thought our pressure was key in wearing down Williston in the second half," DCC coach Joe Peterson said.
The Bucs' press forced 11 second-half turnovers, which led to transition baskets and allowed the momentum to swing in Dawson's favor. The Bucs rallied behind freshman Joe Mpoyo, who shot 5-for-8 from behind the 3-point line, three in the 2nd half.
Williston trailed by three points with seven seconds to play and took the last shot to tie, but it rimmed out.
The Bucs were led in scoring by Mpoyo with 19 and Spoonhunter with 16.
DCC plays for the championship at 3:45 p.m. Sunday.
