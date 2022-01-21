GLENDIVE — The Dawson Community College men's basketball team rebounded from a loss by routing Dakota College Bottineau 112-69 in MonDak Conference play Thursday night.
The Bucs, who lost 74-70 at Williston State College on Wednesday, led 67-35 at halftime.
“We came out with a lot of fire tonight," DCC coach Joe Peterson said. "Our guys love playing at home. The way our college and community support them makes it a fun atmosphere and gives them a little extra juice. On top of that, I think we were hungry to get that bad taste from Monday out of our mouth. We completely dominated the glass tonight. It’s been a while since we’ve done that.”
All 11 DCC players scored. Joe Mpoyo scored 21 points, Reggie Martin added 15 points and eight rebounds, and DeAngelo Horn also had 15 points.
The margin never was closer than 30 points in the second half.
Dawson (17-4, 9-3) will host Lake Region State College on Wednesday.
