NEW TOWN, N.D. — The Dawson Community College men's basketball team built a 17-point lead and held on to down United Tribes Technical College 84-76 on Friday night in the Mon-Dak Tip Off Tournament.
UTTC actually took a brief second-half lead briefly, before Dawson closed out the game for the 84-76 win.
“Tribes played really tough tonight," DCC coach Joe Peterson said. "They were a little more hungry than us and we had a hard time staying in front of their ball-handlers. I thought we looked a step slow and didn’t compete as hard as we should have. It wasn’t our best shooting night, but I like that we stuck with it and found a way to win.
Jalen Tot again led the way for DCC with 18 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Michael Jok added 13 points and five rebounds, and Jajuan Tot contributed 11 points and eight rebounds.
For the Thunderbirds Dakari Middleton had 16 points, five rebounds and seven assists. Luke Wells had 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Former Hardin standout Famous Lefthand added 12 points and nine rebounds for UTTC.
Dawson advances to the semifinals to face Williston State at 7 p.m. Saturday.
