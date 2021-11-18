GLENDIVE — Every Dawson Community College player scored and 12 of 13 had at least one rebound as the Buccaneers pounded Northwest College 96-61 in a men's basketball game Wednesday night.
Dawson led 52-24 at halftime.
Jajuan Tot finished with 18 points and also had four steals and dished three assists for DCC. Jalen Tot scored 13 points, added four steals and gave out four assists. Joe Mpoyo scored 13 points and grabbed four rebounds.
"I felt like we kept our intensity and energy for the entire forty minutes for the first time this season," DCC coach Joe Peterson said. "In the early part of the season, we haven't shot as well as we should, so I've been waiting for us to get hot and we finally did tonight. We are a good team and have been getting wins without shooting well, but when those shots are falling, we are really dangerous."
The Trappers were led by Andre Loigu with 12 points in 9 minutes, all in the second half. Gabriel Gutierrez had 10 points and six rebounds, and Juan Pablo Camargo scored 10 points.
Dawson (7-1, 5-1) will take on Bismarck State College at 4 p.m. Saturday.
