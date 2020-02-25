GLENDIVE — After finishing its conference season undefeated, the Dawson Community College men's basketball team will host the NJCAA Division I Region XIII Tournament for the first time in the program's 60-year history beginning Thursday.
Dawson will await the winner of the quarterfinal game Thursday between Williston State and Bismarck State. The semifinal game will be at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
The Bucs (25-6 overall, 14-0 Mon-Dak) completed their perfect regular season Sunday, rallying from 16-point deficits in both halves to down Bismarck State 121-101.
"We didn't want to just back into the postseason after clinching the title two weeks ago," DCC coach Joe Peterson said. "We want to keep getting better every day and be playing our best basketball of the year right now. Our guys have stayed hungry and kept working hard. We got behind again, but I don't think there was ever a doubt in the mind of our players that we would win. They are pretty confident and know that over the course of 40 minutes our pressure and depth will wear them down and we will make the plays we need to in crunch time."
No. 3 Miles Community College (18-11, 10-4)will face No. 6 Lake Region State on Thursday, with the winner advancing to play No. 2 North Dakota State College of Science
The championship game is set for 6 p.m. Saturday. The regional champion will represent Region XIII in the district championship to be hosted by the Region XI winner in Iowa.
The district winner gets an automatic birth in the NJCAA Division I National Tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas, March 16-21.
