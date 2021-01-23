GLENDIVE — Turnovers and offensive rebounds led the Dawson Community College men's basketball team to a 102-82 home win over Bismarck State on Saturday.
The Buccaneers (2-0) forced 22 turnovers while giving away 11, and they grabbed 18 offensive rebounds while allowing 11. Those advantages resulted in DCC attempting 22 more field goals than the Mystics, who out-shot the Bucs 46.7% to 46.3% from the floor (both finished 18 of 27 on free throws).
DCC, which led 52-32 at halftime, outscored Bismarck State 24-10 on points off turnovers and 18-6 on second-chance points.
Reggie Martin led DCC with 18 points (6 of 16 from the field), while Browning graduate Riley Spoonhunter scored 17 (7 of 11), Jalen Tot had 13 (5 of 8) and Charles Lampten added 11 points (3 of 10) and six rebounds.
Bismarck State's Jerrick Baines scored a game-high 23 points (7 of 11).
