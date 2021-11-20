GLENDIVE — Reggie Martin scored 24 points and Jalen Tot added 17 as the Dawson Community College men's basketball team routed Bismarck State 112-78 in Mon-Dak Conference play Saturday afternoon.
The Bucs (8-1, 6-1) forced 27 turnovers, made 12 3-pointers and outrebounded BSC 46-32.
"I thought we picked up where we left off on Wednesday night vs. Northwest," DCC coach Joe Peterson said. "We really got after them defensively and forced a lot of turnovers which deflated their spirit and got us going offensively. Reggie and Kose were both really good at getting to the rim and gave us a lot of easy buckets. We are in a good position right now if we can keep working and getting better."
Kose Egbule and Joe Mpoyo each scored 15 points. Jajuan Tot and DeAngelo Horn rounded out the Bucs in double digits with 10 a piece.
The Trappers were led by Jaden Mitzel with 15 points.
DCC's next game is against Western Nebraska on Dec. 3 at the Border Wars Tournament in Gillette, Wyoming.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.