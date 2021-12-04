GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Dawson Community College men's basketball team forced 25 turnovers en route to an 81-72 win over Western Nebraska on Friday night on the first day of the Gillette Border Wars Tournament, which pits Region XIII teams against Region IX teams.
Dawson (9-1) had 12 players score, led by 14 points from Jajuan Tot and 12 from twin brother Jalen Tot. DeAngelo Horn finished with 13 points and and Joe Mpoyo 11.
"It was kind of an ugly game and we didn't play very well tonight, but we are happy to get a win against one of the traditional powers in junior college basketball," DCC coach Joe Peterson said. "A major reason we won was holding their leading scorer, Kong, eight points below his season average. We hadn't played in almost two weeks so maybe we were a little rusty. We will have to play better on Saturday and Sunday."
Dawson led by as many aspoints midway through the second half before Western Nebraska rallied. DCC put away the game at the free-throw line.
Guard Biko Johnson had a game-high 20 points for WNCC.
Dawson faces Casper College at 1:30 p.m. Saturday and Western Wyoming on Sunday afternoon.
