Dawson v Bismarck

Heart Butte alum Riley Spoonhunter goes for a layup for Dawson against Bismarck State on Thursday night.

 Dawson CC Athletics

GLENDIVE — The Dawson Community College men's basketball team showed no signs of fatigue in routing Bismarck State Mystics 113-57 in MonDak Conference play, the Buccaneers' second win in as many nights.

DCC (19-4, 11-3), which nipped Lake Region State on Wednesday, won its 34th consecutive home game.

“Our guys had the right mentality tonight,” Dawson coach Joe Peterson said. “We played lock-down defense and never let them get going. Great defense leads to transition opportunities and that makes for a lot of good looks and highlights. It was a lot of fun.”

Dawson jumped to a 28-6 lead and Bismarck never got closer than 20 points. The Bucaneers' two big guys, Kennedy Brown and DeAngelo Horn combined to go 14-for-15 from the field, scoring 15 points and 16 points.

Dawson will host United Tribes Technical College on Sunday in its Hall of Fame Game.

