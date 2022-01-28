GLENDIVE — The Dawson Community College men's basketball team showed no signs of fatigue in routing Bismarck State Mystics 113-57 in MonDak Conference play, the Buccaneers' second win in as many nights.
DCC (19-4, 11-3), which nipped Lake Region State on Wednesday, won its 34th consecutive home game.
“Our guys had the right mentality tonight,” Dawson coach Joe Peterson said. “We played lock-down defense and never let them get going. Great defense leads to transition opportunities and that makes for a lot of good looks and highlights. It was a lot of fun.”
Dawson jumped to a 28-6 lead and Bismarck never got closer than 20 points. The Bucaneers' two big guys, Kennedy Brown and DeAngelo Horn combined to go 14-for-15 from the field, scoring 15 points and 16 points.
Dawson will host United Tribes Technical College on Sunday in its Hall of Fame Game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.