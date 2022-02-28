WAHPETON, N.D. — The Dawson Community College men's basketball team took a hard-fought 76-72 victory over Lake Region State in the semifinals of the Region 13 tournament Sunday night.
Dawson led by as many as 15 points in the first half before Lake Region State began chipping away and took a three-point lead with five minutes remaining.
Dawson took the lead for good on a mid-range jumper by Michael Jok and increased the lead to 74-70. Jok made two clutch free throws and Jalen Tot drew a charge in the closing seconds to secure the win and a berth in the Region 13 championship game.
"Our guys showed a lot of composure tonight. We controlled most of the game, but when they made their run and took the lead, I thought we re-focused quickly and locked down defensively," DCC coach Joe Peterson said. "There was no panic. We dug our heels on defense and executed well on offense. We are looking forward to the championship game."
Jok scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Jalen Tot contributed 10 points and Kennedy Brown had nine points and eight rebounds.
The Ducs will face No. 20 North Dakota State College of Science, which defeated Bismarck State 87-77 for its 30th win.
Second-seed Dawson (26-5) will face No. 1 NDSCS (30-1) at 6:30 p.m. (MT) Monday. This will be Dawson's sixth appearance in the championship in eight years and the fourth time the Bucs have squared off with NDSCS for the title.
