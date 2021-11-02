GLENDIVE — The Dawson Community College men's basketball team raced to an early double-digit lead on the way to trouncing the Rocky Mountain junior varsity 110-59 in their season opener Monday.
DCC led 62-26 at halftime and Rocky never was closer than 31 points the rest of the way. The Bucs shot 53 percent and forced 19 turnovers.
Jalen Tot led Dawson with 18 points and seven steals. Kennedy Brown added 17 points, Cordell Stinson 13 points and six rebounds, and Reggie Martin scored 12 points in 12 minutes. Lieb Yat grabbed 10 rebounds in 11 minutes.
Brett Clark scored 14 points and hauled down 11 boards for Rocky.
“I was impressed by how our guys came out from the tip hungry," DCC coach Joe Peterson said. "I thought we played free and unselfish for most of the night. We could have definitely rebounded a little better and taken better care of the ball, but otherwise there were a lot of positives. It felt good to finally play a real game and get the season underway. Our size, athleticism and depth really gave them problems.”
The Buccaneers travel to New Town, North Dakota, next to play in the Buster Gillis Mon-Dak Tip Off Classic from Friday through Sunday. Their first game is Friday afternoon against United Tribes Technical College, coached by former Montana State player Pete Conway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.