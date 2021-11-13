GLENDIVE — The Dawson Community College men's basketball team used a strong second-half surge to overcome a nine-point deficit and escape with an 80-75 victory over Lake Region State on Saturday afternoon to take sole possession of second place in the Mon-Dak Conference.
“That’s a really good basketball team we beat today,” DCC coach Joe Peterson said. “They are going to win a lot of games this year. They have good balance and are well-coached. I liked the toughness our guys showed after getting home at 3 a.m. yesterday from our road trip. They came out and competed and stuck with it.”
DCC placed players in double figures, led by Reggie Martin with 15. Jalen Tot and DeAngelo Horn both had 13 points and four rebounds. Cordell Stinson and Jajuan Tot each had 10 points and grabbed five rebounds.
Dawson plays at Miles Community College on Monday.
