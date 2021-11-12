BOTTINEAU, N.D. — The Dawson Community College men's basketball team moved to 4-1 on the season with a 106-82 win at Dakota College on Thursday night.
DCC raced to a 53-29 lead by halftime bolstered by 17 second-chance points and by forcing 12 turnovers. The second half started the same way with Dawson increasing their lead to 30 points three minutes.
The Lumberjacks eventually closed the deficit to single digits before the Bucs regrouped.
“I was disappointed that we let up defensively in the second half,” DCC coach Joe Peterson said. “It’s not easy when you get up by a large margin to keep up the intensity, but that’s what the best teams do. Hopefully we learned a good lesson tonight that will help us down the road. My hat is off to Bottineau. They really played hard and kept fighting until the final minute.”
Six Dawson players reached double figures and 10 players scored at least five points. Jalen Tot had 12 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals.
Deron McDonald led Dakota College with 22 points.
Dawson returns home at noon Saturday to host Lake Region State College. Both teams are tied for second place in the conference at 3-1.
