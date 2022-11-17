MILES CITY — Damon Gros Ventre and David Ajanaku scored 17 points apiece as the Dawson Community College men's basketball basketball team trounced arch-rival Miles Community College 87-59 in MonDak Conference action Tuesday night.
Dawson led 43-25 at halftime and trailed only once. The Bucs outscored Miles 44-34 in the second half.
“We turned it over too much and had a few lapses, but I liked how we executed our game plan,” DCC coach Joe Peterson said. “We played hard and made it challenging for them to score on the defensive end. Offensively it was great to see some different guys step up.”
Payton Sanders added 15 points for DCC, which saw 10 players score. Gros Ventre and Ajanaku also led the Bucs in rebounding with nine and eight.
Blessing Adesipe finished with a game-high 21 points for Miles (2-5).
Dawson hosts Williston State College at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Miles plays the Tetons at 3 p.m. Sunday.
