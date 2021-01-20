MILES CITY — Hezekiah Swanson scored 22 points and Kennedy Brown added 16 more as Dawson Community College ran past Miles Community College 95-63 in the season opener for both Mon-Dak Athletic Conference teams Wednesday night.

Swanson made 8 of 13 shots, including four 3-pointers, to lead the Buccaneers. Jajuan Tot added 11 points and Riley Spoonhunter chipped in nine for DCC.

Remy Lemovou had a double-double of 21 points and 12 rebounds for Miles CC. Jakim Ricketts scored 14 points. But the Pioneers shot just 38% from the floor (21 of 55) to that of 48% for Dawson (39 of 81).

Dawson led 40-36 at halftime but outscored Miles by 28 points in the second half to pull away.

