GLENDIVE — Reggie Martin scored 19 points, DeAngelo Horn added 18 and Joe Mpoyo had all 15 of his points behind the 3-point line as the Dawson Community College men's basketball team drubbed Williston State 108-74 on Sophomore Night in MonDak Conference action Thursday.
Dawson, the nation's top 3-point shooting team, was 17-for-30 from beyond the arc in avenging a four-point loss to Williston State. The game was played before a near full house in Glendive.
"Our crowd has been absolutely amazing," DCC coach Joe Peterson said. "I think it would be hard to find another junior college or even a four-year college outside of the biggest D1 conferences who have a home atmosphere like we do. The building is absolutely electric. It is so much fun for everyone! We are incredibly grateful for our students and the local community who support us."
All 12 Bucs scored and rebounded, including six scorers in double figures.
Dawson is 22-5 on the season and 14-4 in conference. The Bucs play at Bismarck State College on Sunday.
