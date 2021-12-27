TUCSON, Ariz. — The 22nd-ranked Dawson Community College men's basketball team defeated Central Arizona College 85-68 on Monday in the opener of the Pima Aztec Classic to improve to 13-1.

DCC forced 30 turnovers and had 17 offensive rebounds. The Buccaneers led Central Arizona 32-36 at intermission. 

“It’s pretty remarkable to get 34 more shots than your opponent in a game," DCC coach Joe Peterson said in a school press release. "I thought our defensive pressure was really good tonight and I loved how we went to the offensive glass. If we would have finished better in the first half, we could have blown it open early. Our guys fought through a lot of challenges with travel and injuries coming off the break, so it was good to see them come out victorious.”

Jalen Tot led the way with 20 points, seven rebounds and three steals for the Bucs. Kennedy Brown contributed 16 points and eight rebounds. Michael Jok added 15 points, seven rebounds, six assists and six steals. 

Dawson will play ninth-ranked Pima at 6 p.m. Tuesday. 

