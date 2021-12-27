TUCSON, Ariz. — The 22nd-ranked Dawson Community College men's basketball team defeated Central Arizona College 85-68 on Monday in the opener of the Pima Aztec Classic to improve to 13-1.
DCC forced 30 turnovers and had 17 offensive rebounds. The Buccaneers led Central Arizona 32-36 at intermission.
“It’s pretty remarkable to get 34 more shots than your opponent in a game," DCC coach Joe Peterson said in a school press release. "I thought our defensive pressure was really good tonight and I loved how we went to the offensive glass. If we would have finished better in the first half, we could have blown it open early. Our guys fought through a lot of challenges with travel and injuries coming off the break, so it was good to see them come out victorious.”
Jalen Tot led the way with 20 points, seven rebounds and three steals for the Bucs. Kennedy Brown contributed 16 points and eight rebounds. Michael Jok added 15 points, seven rebounds, six assists and six steals.
Dawson will play ninth-ranked Pima at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.