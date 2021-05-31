GLENDIVE — Jerry Ngopot, a 6-foot-10, 220-pound forward from Lee Academy in Maine, has signed a letter of intent with the men's basketball program at Dawson Community College.
Ngopot grew up in the Central African Republic and joined the Africa branch of the NBA Academy in 2019 and trained with them in Senegal.
He came to the United States this past year to study and play at Lee Academy.
At the Maine school, Ngopot averaged 13 points, 13.5 rebounds, three assists and 1.5 blocks per game. He shot 54 percent from the field for Lee Academy, which finished 13-6, while playing a tough schedule.
"Jerry is very long, but is also very skilled for his size," Dawson coach Joe Peterson said in a school press release. "He's received top-level training through NBA Academy and Lee Lee Academy so I know he will be prepared for college basketball and will be able to help right away."
