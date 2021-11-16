MILES CITY — Cordell Stinson scored 18 points and hauled down 10 rebounds, and Reggie Martin and Kose Egbula added 15 points apiece as the Dawson Community College men's basketball team surged past Miles Community College in the second half for a 91-79 Mon-Dak Conference victory Monday night.
DeAngelo Horn added 12 points for the Bucs, who trailed 45-44 at halftime. The Buccaneers were outshot 47.4% to 41.6% and outrebounded 46-42, but they had 10 turnovers to the Pioneers' 22.
“It didn’t come easy for us tonight,” Dawson coach Joe Peterson said. “Miles really played hard and competed. I think our pressure forced turnovers and created opportunities for us, but also wore them down towards the end. Cordell played really tough inside and Reggie was very lively. It’s never easy to win on the road so we are happy to come away with this one.”
Tvon Jones scored 22 points for Miles CC. Blessing Adesipe added 16 points and nine rebounds, and Ray Daniels had 13 points and six board.
DCC plays host to Northwest College on Wednesday night. MCC plays Northwest on Thursday.
