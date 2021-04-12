BILLINGS — The Dawson Community College men's basketball team will play its first game of the NJCAA Division I National Tournament next Tuesday.

The Buccaneers (23-2) received the 19 seed at the 24-team tourney and will face Indian River State College (18-3) at 9 a.m. on April 20 in Hutchinson, Kansas. The game can be streamed on NJCAATV.com.

IRSC, of Florida, earned an at-large selection into the tournament, while DCC got there by winning the North Central District Championship game 68-67 over Indian Hills on Saturday. The Bucs are making their first national tourney appearance in program history.

The NJCAA tournament will begin Monday and conclude Saturday, April 24.

