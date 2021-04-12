BILLINGS — The Dawson Community College men's basketball team will play its first game of the NJCAA Division I National Tournament next Tuesday.
The Buccaneers (23-2) received the 19 seed at the 24-team tourney and will face Indian River State College (18-3) at 9 a.m. on April 20 in Hutchinson, Kansas. The game can be streamed on NJCAATV.com.
IRSC, of Florida, earned an at-large selection into the tournament, while DCC got there by winning the North Central District Championship game 68-67 over Indian Hills on Saturday. The Bucs are making their first national tourney appearance in program history.
The NJCAA tournament will begin Monday and conclude Saturday, April 24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.