GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Dawson Community College men's basketball team made it two straight wins in the Border Wars Tournament and seven overall by topping Casper College 102-95 on Saturday night.
Jalen Tot scored 21 points in 22 minutes to lead DCC (10-1). Joe Mpoyo had 15 points, Kose Egbule 13 points and Kennedy Brown added 11 as the Bucs downed Casper a night after defeating Western Nebraska. Rashaun Agee scored 37 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Casper.
“I don’t know the entire history, but I can't remember a time that Dawson has beat Casper and Western Nebraska and I’m pretty positive we haven’t beaten those two teams on back-to-back nights in our program’s 60-plus year history,” Bucs coach Joe Peterson said. “We’ve had two really good wins against two highly respected programs. I really liked the consistency and composure we played with tonight. They really shot it well early, but we stuck with our game plan and kept coming at them. Eventually they wore down from our style and our depth. It was a fun game to watch and a fun game to coach. We’re excited for another great game tomorrow.”
Casper point guard PJ Ngambi contributed 24 points.
Dawson will conclude the Border Wars tournmanet at 3:15 p.m. Sunday by facing No. 14 Western Wyoming College (13-0).
