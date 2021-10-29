GLENDIVE — Dawson Community College's basketball seasons tip off Monday night with a doubleheader at the Toepke Center.
The DCC women and men will play host to the Rocky Mountain College junior varsity at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
The women finished second in the Mon-Dak Conference and reached the region championship game a year ago. The men won the conference, region and district before losing in the first round at the national tournament.
After opening against the Rocky JVs, both teams will be playing in the Buster Gillis Mon-Dak Tip Off Tournament at 4 Bears Casino and Lodge in New Town, North Dakota.
The Buccaneers are the defending tournament champions and will open with United Tribes Technical College. The women are the No. 2 seed and will play Lake Region State College on Friday.
All eight men’s and women’s teams from the Mon-Dak will participate in the three-day tournament.
All Mon-Dak teams will play each other three times this season for a total of 21 conference games this winter. Each team will play three games in the Tip Off Tournament.
For full DCC schedules, go to www.dawsonbucs.com.
