Dawson CC's Kose Egbule looks for room to drive Wednesday against Lake Region State. 

GLENDIVE — The Dawson Community College men's basketball team nipped  Lake Region State 72-71 in MonDak Conference play Wednesday night for its 33rd consecutive home victory.

Dawson (18-4 overall, 10-3 MonDak) hasn't lost in Glendive since Jan. 24, 2019. Wednesday's game featured 13 ties and 14 lead changes.

"Lake Region is a tough team," Bucs coach Joe Peterson said. "They are smart and physical and really dominated us on the boards, but our guys kept working and made the plays they needed to at the end of the game. A few of our best players didn't have their best night, but we found a way to win in the end."

DeAngelo Horn's free throws put Dawson up by one point with less than a minute left. DCC's defense sealed the win in the last two possessions.

Jalen Tot stole a pass on one possession and then Michael Jok took a charge with three seconds on the clock. The shot went in but was waived off.

Horn led DCC with 19 points and eight rebounds. Jok scored 17. Reggie Martin scored 14.

Dawson will host Bismarck State College on Thursday night.

