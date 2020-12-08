GLENDIVE — The Dawson Community College men's basketball program has signed Kennedy Brown, DCC announced Tuesday.
Brown is a 6-foot-8 forward from Bogan High School in Chicago. He plans to join the Buccaneers next month for the beginning of their season (their first game is scheduled for Jan. 20).
"I loved Kennedy the first time I saw his film and even more after talking with him on the phone," DCC coach Joe Peterson said in a press release. "He is an intelligent and driven young man that will bring some maturity to our program to go along with his athleticism and ability to rebound and score."
DCC was able to add players like Brown, who attended a prep school in the fall, at semester because the coronavirus pandemic pushed the beginning of the season back. COVID-19 also contributed to Brown's decision to sign with the Bucs.
"I didn't know how the rest of the year would play out and with this year being a wash for the NJCAA, I felt junior college was the right way to go so I could get started in college academically and athletically," Brown said in the press release. "I picked Dawson because I felt like I was really wanted and I felt like I can come in with great attitude and help this team win. Coach Peterson made me feel like I was a part of the family."
The 2020-21 season won't count against an NJCAA athlete's eligibility, the organization announced in October.
