GLENDIVE — The Dawson Community College men's basketball program has signed Cordell Stinson, the Buccaneers announced Tuesday.
Stinson is a 6-foot-5 wing/forward from Spanish Springs High School in Sparks, Nevada, a suburb of Reno. He averaged 12.8 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.7 blocks a game as a senior, earning first-team all-High Desert League and first-team all-region honors. Stinson set Spanish Springs' individual career record for rebounds and blocks.
"Cordell is exactly what we were looking for," DCC coach Joe Peterson said in a press release. "He'll be a great complement to some of the other pieces we already have because he has a great all-around game. He handles the ball well, is an excellent passer, can defend multiple positions in the full-court, rebounds as well as any high school player I've seen and can finish at the rim. What really impressed me was how hard he played and his basketball IQ."
