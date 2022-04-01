GLENDIVE — Winnett's Walker Doman has signed a letter of intent to join the men's basketball program at Dawson Community College in the fall.
The 6-foot-5 forward helped Winnett-Grass Range to a 20-8 record last season. He was a first team all-conference and all-state selection as a junior and senior.
Doman averaged 20.8 points and nine rebounds per game this past season. He shot 61% from the field and 71% from the foul line.
"Walker has a high ceiling," Dawson coach Joe Peterson said in a DCC press release. "He has good size, moves his feet well and can play above the rim. As his shooting and ball-handling skills continue to improve, he has the chance to be an impact player in college if he works hard."
