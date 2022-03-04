GLENDIVE — For the third straight season, the Dawson Community College men's basketball team will be playing Indian Hills Community College with a berth to the national tournament on the line.
The unranked Buccaneers, winners of the National Junior College Athletic Association Region XIII tournament for the third straight year, will play at No. 6 Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa, Iowa, Saturday night at 6 p.m. Mountain Standard Time. The winner of the North Central District championship game automatically qualifies for the NJCAA National Tournament March 14-19 in Hutchinson, Kansas.
Dawson enters Saturday's contest with a 27-5 record and winners of seven straight games. Indian Hills is 26-5 overall and has won 12 straight.
The past two years these same two teams have met at this stage of the season. Last year, DCC won 68-67 in Glendive and in 2020, Indian Hills prevailed 92-65 in Iowa.
The Warriors are 14-4 at home this year, while Dawson is 10-2 in true road games this season.
Indian Hills' leading scorers are Taj Anderson and J'Vonne Hadley. Hadley was selected as the player of the year for the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference. Anderson leads the Warriors in scoring, averaging 12.2 points per game.
The Warriors had five players named to the All-Region XI team including Anderson and Hadley, both of whom were first-team honorees. Braxton Bayless was a second-team pick and Davin Zeigler and Enoch Kalambay were honorable mention.
Reggie Martin leads DCC in scoring with his average of 12 points per game. He also averages 4.7 boards, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals. Jalen Tot averages 10.8 points, DeAngelo Horn averages 10.3 points and 4.8 boards and Kennedy Brown averages 10 points and 6.4 rebounds.
