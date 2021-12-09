GLENDIVE — The Dawson Community College men's basketball team is ranked 22nd in the latest NJCAA Men’s Basketball Media Poll, released Thursday by Juco Advocate.
Salt Lake Community College is ranked first. In the NJCAA D1 Men’s Basketball Top 25 poll, Dawson is listed as the fifth team receiving votes.
DCC is 11-1, including an 8-1 record against D1 teams and 2-0 vs. D2 teams. This past weekend in Gillette, Wyoming, the Buccaneers defeated Western Nebraska, Casper College and No. 14 Western Wyoming.
The Bucs rank fifth in the country with 127 3-pointers in 12 games for an average of 10.58 3 a game while holding opponents to 65 made 3-pointers on 26.7% shooting (23rd nationally). DCC is 21st in the country in assists (19.4 per game) and 26th in field goals made. The defense is seventh in the country for steals with 13.2 per game.
DCC is averaging over 90 points per game, which is the 19th best in the country.
The Bucs will host the Dickinson State JV on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. and then play at Northwest College next week before taking a short break for Christmas.
