TUCSON, Ariz. — A night after whipping ninth-ranked Pima Community College, the Dawson Community College men's basketball team went cold on Wednesday afternoon and fell 89-63 to Cochise College on the final day of the Aztec Classic.
Cochise (16-1) shot 55% from the field and 48% from the 3-point line. DCC (14-2) was 36% from the field and 18% from the 3-point line, including a woeful 1-17 in the second half.
“We fought well for a good chunk of the game, but when they stretched the lead to double digits in the second half, we started forcing some shots to try and get back in the game and then it kind of snowballed on us,” DCC coach Joe Peterson said. “We haven’t been in that position in the past two years so didn’t really know how to react. This will be a great learning experience for us. Cochise is a really good team; the best we faced so far this year. They are tough and play incredibly hard and have a great balance of shooting, driving and inside game. We play games like this to make us better and prepare us for conference and the post-season. This game will definitely do that.”
The lead changed six times in the first half until Cochise moved ahead by seven points heading into the break.
Cochise blew open the game about halfway through the second half. The Apache from Sierra Vista, Arizona, controlled the board with a 50-34 advantage, thanks to a lot of missed field goals by Dawson.
Jajuan Tot led Dawson with 21 points, five assists and four steals. Jok also scored 21 points in DCC's 113-86 romp over No. 9 Pima on Tuesday.
Pima is an NJCAA Division 2 program. Dawson is in Division I.
It was the final non-conference game for DCC. Conference games begin in January.
