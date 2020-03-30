GLENDIVE — Dawson Community College sophomore pitcher Anthony Good will continue his baseball career at Missouri Valley College, DCC announced Monday.
Good is a left-hander from Winnemucca, Nevada, who signed with Dawson in 2017. He pitched in 2018 and redshirted in 2019 because of an injury. He cracked the Buccaneers' starting rotation this season, which was cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic. Good allowed 11 earned runs with eight walks and five strikeouts in 8.2 innings (two appearances) this spring.
MVC is an NAIA school in Marshall, Missouri.
"Everyone here at Dawson helped me in every way they could from the education side and in baseball," Good said in a press release. "I'm excited for my future at Missouri Valley College, looking to be in a big role to help my team win games! Thank you to everyone at Dawson for helping me!"
