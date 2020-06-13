GLENDIVE — Dawson Community College pitcher Dylan Martin has signed with Webber International University, DCC announced Saturday.

WIU is an NAIA school in Babson Park, Florida.

Martin, a Tampa native, posted an 8.10 ERA in a team-high 16.2 innings this past season, which was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. The left-hander struck out 15 batters and walked four.

