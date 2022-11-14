GLENDIVE — The Dawson Community College men's basketball team remained unbeaten by riding Joe Mpoyo's 36 points past Bismarck State 92-84 on Sunday.
Mpoyo, a 6-foot-4 sophomore forward, was 12-for-16 from the field, including 8-11 from 3-point range. He scored 13 points in the first half, including a 3-pointer at the end of the half to cap a 12-0 run and help the Bucs re-take the lead 44-43.
Jaden Hamilton led the way for the visitors by scoring 18 points in the first half. Dawson held Bismarck to 3-13 shooting from long range and forced nine more turnovers in the second half.
Dawson broke open the game by building an 18-point lead with seven minutes remaining. Bismarck didn’t quit though and closed the gap at the end.
“We didn’t play up to our potential tonight,” DCC coach Joe Peterson said. "We stopped doing the things that made us successful in the first four games of the season like defending and rebounding. We aren’t the type of team that will overwhelm anyone with our talent, so we have to do the little things to give ourselves a chance in every game. Thank God for Joe Mpoyo. He put us on his back and carried us on both ends of the floor.”
Aidan Fishell and Payton Sanders chipped in 11 points each.
Hamilton finished with 22 points for Bismarck. Tobias Patton and Jayden Bernard each contributed 11 points.
Dawson has three more conference games this week. The Bucs will travel to Miles on Tuesday, play at home against Williston on Thursday and then play at North Dakota State College of Sciences on Saturday.
Dawson women nip United Tribes
Sabira Ahayeva and Michelle Arens each scored 22 points as the DCC women improved to 5-0 by slipping past United Tribes 86-82 in Bismarck, North Dakota, on Sunday.
The Thunderbirds led at halftime 42-37 before Dawson’s fast break and pressure defense prevailed.
“It was a wild night,” DCC Coach Romeo Lagmay Jr said. “That game could have went either way. It’s always a tough place to play at Tribes. They make you earn a victory for sure. I wouldn’t let their losing record fool anyone. I praised our young ladies for keeping their poise and notching the victory by converting their free throws. With poise and composure, our team will see more success with that approach in tight situations. Sabira Ahayeva led the charge at the point with her scoring and defensive prowess.”
Zariah Jenkins had 10 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals for DCC.
The Buccaneers will face rival Miles Community College on the road at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. They will host the next two games in Glendive against Williston State on Thursday and Bismarck State on Monday.
Buccaneers' Emberlyn Hoffman-Gaschk 3rd at nationals
Dawson's Emberlyn Hoffman-Gaschk, a Billings Skyview alum, placed third Saturday at the NJCAA DII National Cross Country Championships in Tallahassee, Florida.
Hoffman-Gaschk moved into fourth place within the first mile and was fifth at the 2,800-meter mark before moving back into fourth with 1,000 meters to g. As she approached the finish line, she passed one more runner and finished in 19 minutes, 14.5 seconds.
In the men's side, DCC's Connor Chase, also a Skyview grad, finished in the top half of the 8K field. Race officials estimate times for both men's DII and DI races were about 1-2 minutes slower than usual due to heat and humidity.
"Emberlyn and Connor showed up to compete and they did just that," DCC coach Alex Chase Wolff said. "I said before leaving campus our ultimate goal for Emberlyn was a top-three finish and she did exactly that. I'm so thrilled with the outcome of the races. I coached Emberlyn and Connor when they were back at Billings Skyview and have known both even longer. It was so special to take this trip with them and watch all their hard work unfold. I'm so excited for their futures, but first we focus on track season."
Colorado catcher signs with softball program
Jorja Haskin, a catcher from Johnstown, Colorado, has signed with the Bucs.
Haskin is the captain of her high school team and is an honorable mention all-state selection for the 4A division in Colorado. She also is Academic All-State.
“I personally picked Dawson because the moment I got there I felt like I was at home,” she said. “The atmosphere was great and the people were amazing. It made me excited to continue playing ball after high school.”
said DCC coach Tami Lagmay: “Jorja’s presence on the field was very contagious to others around her. Her talent, confidence and skill set were very impressive to watch while on her visit. I plan on Jorja coming in next fall and being an immediate impact behind the plate. She has a great attitude and is a competitor with everything that she does on and off the diamond."
