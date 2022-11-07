NEW TOWN, N.D. — Joe Mpoyo scored 21 points and Lodge Grass freshman Damon Gros Ventre added 17 to lead five players in double figures as the Dawson Community College men outlasted United Tribes Technical College 91-84 to win the MonDak Conference Tip-Off Tournament on Sunday at 4 Bears Casino.
Payton Sanders of Billings Skyview had 14 points, and Aidan Fishell of Scobey and Ty Buckman of Woodland, Texas, added 10 for the Buccaneers.
Dawson (3-0) led 50-36 at halftime in its third consecutive appearance in the championship game.
On Saturday, Mpoyo led with 15 points, Chris Adieng added 14 point and Buckmon 12 for the Bucs in an 85-71 semifinal triumph over Lake Region State College. Buckmon also added 7 assists and 4 steals.
DCC scored 26 points off turnovers.
“The box score of this game was one of the craziest I have ever seen,” DCC coach Joe Peterson said. "We shot 26 more shots than they did, but only made two more and still managed to win because we got so many more possessions from turnovers and offensive rebounds. Our effort was great and togetherness was great. It was a great team win with everyone contributing.”
DCC opened the tournament with a 74-68 triumph over Dakota College of Bottineau behind 17 points from Mpoyo and 10 from Chris Davidson.
The Buccaneers resume play at 4 p.m. Saturday when they host Bismarck State College.
Buccaneer women also earn MonDak crown
Michelle Arens pumped in 19 points, Big Timber's Hailee Brandon added 14 and Sabira Ahayeva provided nine points and nine rebounds as the DCC women took gold in the MonDak Tournament with a 75-62 victory over North Dakota State College.
Alaina Woods of Billings Central chipped in with nine points and seven rebounds for the Buccaneers (3-0), who led 44-40 at halftime.
Brandon scored 20 points and Samantha Jenkins added 18 to lead DCC past Lake Region State 79-62 on Saturday. Jenkins scored 22, Brandon had 15 and Zariah Jenkins 13 as DCC opened the event with a 77-44 romp over Dakota College of Bottineau on Friday.
Cross country runners to nationals
Two runners from DCC will be toeing the starting line at the NJCAA DII National Cross Country Championships in Tallahassee, Florida, on Saturday.
Billings Skyview alum Emberlyn Hoffman-Gaschk will be racing on the women's side trying to improve on a seventh-place All-America finish last year.
"She set her goals at the beginning of the season and we are excited to see all her hard work come together on race day," DCC coach Alex Wolff said. "The hope is to return home as an All-American again. She is more than capable of finishing in the top 10, now it just comes down to racing and how race day comes together to see where she places."
Fellow Skyview graduate Connor Chase will be racing for the men.
"Connor has crushed his workouts all season and is a 27-minute guy, but we just need to get him to push through into the 27-minute range," Wolff said. "We finally blew past the 28:30s with a 28:16 at one of the final races of the regular season. Now it's time to let things fall together and push through on race day."
The women's race begins at 6:30 a.m. (MST) and the men's race begins at 8 a.m.
