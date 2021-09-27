GLENDIVE — A pair of cross country runners from Dawson Community College qualified for nationals in the Buccaneers' first meet of the season.

Emberlyn Hoffman-Gaschk and Connor Chase, both freshmen from Billings, met automatic qualifying time standards at the Shane Grever Invitational last Friday in Dickinson, North Dakota.

Hoffman-Gaschk placed fourth overall in the women's 5K at 19 minutes, 33.7 seconds. Chase was sixth in the longer men's race at 28:24.2.

The NJCAA Division II nationals will take place in Richmond, Virginia, in November.

