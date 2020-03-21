GLENDIVE — Dawson Community College freshman basketball player Ashya Klopfenstein has been voted to the Women's Basketball Coaches Association honorable mention all-America team, the school announced Saturday.

Klopfenstein averaged 16 points and eight rebounds per game in MonDak Conference play. The product of Howe, Indiana, had game highs of 34 points, 19 rebounds and eight steals.

Klopfenstein also recorded nine double-doubles. She led the conference in steals and blocks, and was twice named conference player of the week.

Her 19-rebound game ranks second in school history.

"Ashya is well-deserving of her accomplishments," DCC coach Romeo Lagmay Jr. said. "On the court, she is a beast! In the classroom, she's just as successful, being on the honor roll in the first semester, and hopefully again this semester. She's a joy to teach and coach, and will definitely be a key player next season."

Klopfenstein will be one of six returnees on next year's team. 

