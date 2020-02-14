GLENDIVE — Men's and women's basketball Mon-Dak Player of the Week honors went to two Dawson Community College Buccaneers.

For the men, Cameron Dunfee grabbed the men's honors by helping Dawson go 2-0 over the week. In two games, the 6-foot-3 sophomore guard from Castle Rock, Colorado, had a combined scoring effort of 49 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block for the Buccaneers in only 41 minutes of play.

Ashya Klopfenstein was honored for the women. Against Lake Region State College, the Indiana native notched a double-double with 34 points and 16 rebounds, and she added six steals, four blocks and four assists. 

