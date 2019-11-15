GLENDIVE — Dawson Community College women's basketball coach Romeo Lagmay Jr. has been appointed to be the two-year community college director for the Women's Basketball Coaches Association Board of Directors.

"Romeo brings to the board a wealth of experience and has previously served the association as a member of the committee that selects our national coach of the year and Coaches' All-America team in the two-year college division," WBCA executive director Danielle Donehew said in a press release. "We look forward to Romeo's leadership and contributions to our community of coaches through his service on our board."

The purpose of the WBCA Board is to form policies, procedures and regulations, as well as monitor the financial health and overall performance of the association. The Board has 24 voting members.

